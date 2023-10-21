ISL: Upbeat Jamshedpur FC to host Punjab FC

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], October 21 : Jamshedpur FC will host Punjab FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Sunday, September 22, with the latter seeking their first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 campaign. Punjab bounced back from consecutive defeats to draw 1-1 against NorthEast United FC in their previous fixture. On the other hand, the Red Miners rode on Rei Tachikawa's brilliance to edge past Hyderabad FC by 1-0 in their last game.

*What's at stake?

Jamshedpur FC

Scott Cooper and his side will take a lot of heart from their victory against Hyderabad. They did not start the season on the best of notes and hence positive results at home are important for them to build form and momentum going forward, as per an ISL press release.

Punjab FC

Punjab delivered arguably their best ISL performance so far when they bagged their first points in the last match against the Highlanders. They secured the equaliser and need to show a similar resounding spirit to get more impressive results and confidence under their belt. (Read More: I will do my best to help my team in every way I can: Punjab FC midfielder Samuel Kynshi)

*Key Players

TP Rehenesh (Jamshedpur FC)

With two clean sheets and a 91 per cent saves percentage, TP Rehenesh has been solid as ever between the sticks for Jamshedpur FC this season. He has conceded only once in three games and has attempted 27 passes per game, helping his side build attacks from the back.

Melroy Melwin Assisi (Punjab FC)

The 24-year-old showed good goal-scoring awareness from the set piece against Punjab FC. He has been efficient defensively too, recording 11 clearances with three interceptions until now and Punjab will need him to be at the top of his game on both ends of the pitch.

*Head-to-Head

This will be the first contest between the two sides in the ISL.

Trivia: Punjab FC midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam played for Jamshedpur FC from 2018 to 2021.

Team Talk

"The philosophy of what we build always stays the same, the exciting football and hard work; these aspects always stay the same. We always have some tweaks, depending on who is playing well in training, and how we see the opponents. We don't do any experiment, if we do something, it's because we think it helps us to win the game," Jamshedpur FC tactician Scott Cooper opened up on his coaching mantra ahead of the fixture.

"It is a big challenge for us against one of the very good teams. A good result will come with a good performance. I don't think it will be easy for us. We know we have a difficult game, but we have put a plan for the game for how we will face the opponent and we will try to bring discipline into the plan. I have a lot of faith in our players that they will apply this plan in the match and finally, we will see," Punjab FC head coach Staikos Vergetis said in the pre-match press conference.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor