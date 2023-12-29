ISL: "We are playing against the strongest team," says Juan Pedro Benali on facing FC Goa

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 29 : Ahead of Northeast United's upcoming match against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, the Highlanders' head coach Juan Pedro Benali said that they will be playing against the strongest team in the league.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Benali showered praise on the Gaurs and said that they have great players in their squad and don't concede goals very often.

"We are playing against the strongest team at this moment in the ISL. A team with great players who don't concede goals easily, very dangerous up front and have players with a lot of quality," Benali was quoted by ISL's official website as saying.

He hoped that would give a strong fight against the visitors and present a quality performance.

"Tactically they are very strong. They have a great coach on the bench. They are playing very well. We hope we will be present for this challenge and enjoy the game," he added.

Talking about the home side's objective, he added that they are looking to play their best game and make the supporters and others proud of their team.

"We hope to finish in the best way possible. Our objective is clear to play as best we can and make our players, staff, fans and management proud of the team. There are three possibilities, we win, draw or not win. We are going as usual. We are going to try to do our best in the game. Trying to spring a surprise. We have nothing to lose," he added.

The Highlanders are not in their best form currently as they have failed to clinch a win in their previous five games. Benali's side are coming into this game after splitting points with Bengaluru FC in their previous game.

Northeast United stand in eighth place on the ISL standings with 11 points after winning two of their 11 league games.

