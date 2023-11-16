Israeli soccer teams to host European matches in Serbia behind closed doors

Jerusalem, Nov 16 Israeli sides Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv will host their upcoming home matches in UEFA competitions in Serbia, statements from the two clubs said Thursday, citing UEFA's decision.

The matches can not take place in Israel due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas that broke out on Oct. 7.

According to the decision, Israeli champions Haifa will host their Europa League match against French side Stade Rennais at the Red Star Stadium in Belgrade, reports Xinhua.

The meeting, on Matchday 5 of the four-team Group F, will take place on Nov. 30. It will be played behind closed doors for security reasons.

"Our hosting request was accepted immediately and positively by Red Star Belgrade, due to the warm relations between the two clubs," said the Haifa statement.

Due to the fighting, Haifa held its previous home match in the group against Villarreal in Larnaca. However, the Cypriot authorities did not allow hosting another match in the country due to high security costs.

Maccabi Tel Aviv, who plays in Group B of the Conference League, will host Ukraine's Zorya Luhansk and KAA Gent of Belgium at TSC Arena in Backa Topola in northern Serbia.

The pair of matches will take place on Nov. 25 and Dec. 14 respectively, behind closed doors as well.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor