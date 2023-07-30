"It hurts to lose," says Real Madrid's manager Carlo Ancelotti after losing to Barcelona

Texas [US], July 30 : In a pre-season game on Sunday, Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-0 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas. After the match, Real Madrid's manager Carlo Ancelotti said it hurts to lose.

Ousmane Dembele, Fermin Lopez Martin and Ferran Torres were the goalscorers for Barcelona. The match created history as it witnessed the largest crowd for an ElClasico in the United States. Also, the highest club soccer match attendance in AT&T Stadium history.

According to Real Madrid's website Carlo Ancelotti said, "We played some good football. It was a decent game and we played well with and without the ball. We had our chances and we were very active. The worst thing is that we weren't well positioned on the set piece for their first goal. Then we pressed too high for the last two goals. It hurts to lose, but I'll take the good things".

He added, "It's quite rare to hit the woodwork five times in a game; it's never happened to me but it's better if it happens in the pre-season. There seemed to be a wall blocking the opposition's goal."

62-year-old Ancelotti said, "I put out a new team to see how the youngsters would adapt. It went well. We have to continue in this vein and without a permanent striker we've had a lot of chances."

In the first half of the match, Barcelona started off well as they looked dangerous while attacking. Real Madrid was slow to get in their stride in the initial stages of the match.

In the 15th minute of the match, Barcelona were awarded a free-kick which they took in the smartest way possible. Ilkay Gundagon went on to take the free-kick, and he passed the ball to Pedri who was just outside the 18-year-box, Pedri sent a through ball to Dembele and he smashed the ball past Real Madrid's goalkeeper.

This move by Barca looked like a training ground routine which was brought straight into the match.

Real Madrid was awarded a penalty kick in the first half, Vinicius Junior had the chance to level the score but could.t capitalise on the opportunity as he missed the penalty. His shot hit the crossbar and the ball went out of play.

The first half ended with Barcelona leading 1-0.

It is reasonable to say that Barcelona was lucky as Real Madrid's five attempts on goal struck the crossbar.

Real Madrid was piling up the pressure and were close to getting a goal but a defensive mistake gave Barcelona's Fermin Lopez Martin to score a goal.

In the 85th minute of the match, Fermin Lopez Martin scored a stunning goal with his left foot from outside of the 18-yard box.

In the 90+1 minute, Ferran Torres scored Barca's third goal of the night.

Barcelona took 12 shots out of which seven were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 47 per cent. They completed 458 passes with an accuracy of 86 per cent.

Barcelona conceded 17 fouls and received three yellow cards.

Real Madrid took 29 shots out of which only five were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 53 per cent. They completed 498 passes with an accuracy of 88 per cent.

Real Madrid conceded 10 fouls and received four yellow cards.

