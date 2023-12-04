"It is pity," says Manchester City boss Pep after draw against Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester [UK], November 4 : Following his side's draw against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said that it was a pity that the game ended in a draw despite the team being aggressive and incredibly concentrated.

A late goal by Jack Grealish for City was neutralised by a strike from Dejan Kulusevski in the 90th minute as both sides played out a 3-3 thriller at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

"It was a good game, that is the most important thing. It was a pity, same as the Liverpool game, I had the feeling that today that we made an incredible performance in all departments, against a really good team and manager and how they play," said Guardiola as quoted by Sky Sports.

The manager said that the team created a lot of chances, but football is "like life, you do not get what you deserve."

"We created a lot of chances, we were aggressive, incredibly concentrated, and the feeling is that we still want to be there. It is a pity. Sometimes football is like life, you do not get what you deserve," he said.

To the shock and dismay of home fans, Heung-Min Son put Tottenham in the lead in the sixth minute, but his effort was wasted just three minutes later as he ended up putting the ball in City's scoring net, gifting the previous season's treble winners an equaliser. Another goal from Phil Foden in the 31st minute gave City a one-goal lead which they would take to half-time.

Giovani Lo Celso brought the Spurs back into the game with an equaliser in the 69th minute but Grealish scored City's third goal in the 81st minute. But a final-minute goal by Dejan forced both teams to share points.

After the match, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said, "It was an entertaining game, plenty in it."

"We were lucky to be in it by half-time, City could have blown us away in that period, a bit similar to what happened to us against Villa last week. We hung in there, second half was a lot better, a lot more control and a lot more belief in the team. We got our reward for that which is great for the lads."

On the character his side showed, he added: "It has been there all year, the last few results have hidden that a little but we are at the bare bones a little bit. I have asked players to play in unfamiliar positions but we have still played some decent football. I think the character has been there all year but we certainly needed it today."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor