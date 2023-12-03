"It was a good game," says Ancelotti after Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Granada

Madrid [Spain], December 3 : Following Real Madrid's stunning 2-0 win against Granada in La Liga at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday, Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti praised his side and said that they had good control of the match and played very well.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Ancelotti said that Real handled the ball well and maintained a solid defence to stop counterattacks.

"It was a good game. We were in control and we also played very well. We were focused, avoiding risks, handling the ball well and watching the defence to avoid counter-attacks. Carvajal felt a niggle and we'll assess it tomorrow, but it doesn't seem very serious," Ancelotti said.

The Italian coach praised Brahim and said that he was happy with his performance in the game.

"Brahim is playing very well and working hard. Whatever position I put him in, he delivers. I'm very happy with him. Indeed, he didn't have much of a role at the beginning, but now he's showing his quality," he added.

The 64-year-old manager hailed the Brazial striker Rodrygo and said that he is back to his original form.

"Rodrygo is back to his best and scoring a lot of goals. He doesn't only score on the left. He also scores from the centre and the right. In the second half, I put him more on the right because he could have more space than on the right. He scored with a great combination of him, Joselu and Brahim. It was a well-taken goal," he concluded.

In Real Madrid's last five games, Rodrygo has been in red-hot form and completed 7 goals and 4 assists.

Brahim Diaz (26') and Rodrygo (57') scored the two goals against Granada to help the Los Blancos win their 12th match in the La Liga.

Following their win in their previous game, Real Madrid currently stand at the top of the La Liga standings with 38 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor