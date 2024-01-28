"It was hard for us": Real coach on 2-1 win over Las Palmas in La Liga

New Delhi [India], January 28 : Following Real Madrid's 1-2 win over Las Palmas on Saturday at Gran Canaria Stadium in Las Palmas, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti said that it was hard for them to clinch the victory.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Ancelotti said that they have "tools" to make a comeback in the game.

He added when the opponents scored, it motivated his side and created more pressure.

"It was hard for us. We have the tools to pull off a comeback because we have a very motivated bench that brings a lot to the table. We'd prefer to take the lead and enjoy the transitions more, but it isn't always possible. We're left with the fact that I look at the bench and I have lots of options to change the dynamic of the game. When they scored they gave us a boost to put a bit more pressure on the ball and be a bit more effective up front," Ancelotti said quoted by Real Madrid's official website.

The Italian coach pointed out that the Los Blancos have conceded only two goals in the first half and that's why they wanted to control the first half against Las Palmas.

"The goal we conceded changed the dynamic. We changed the system in the first half to play more out wide. At a disadvantage, we pressed more and looked for more solutions. Las Palmas handle the ball well and it's hard to win it back. They have only conceded two goals in the first half this season. That's why we wanted to control the first half and push more in the second. We're very dangerous from dead balls because we have very good set-piece takers and finishers. It's a very important victory because every match is complicated," he added.

When asked why Luka Modric did not warm up during the game, Ancelotti said that it was a matter of "respect" and that the Croatian will play in the next game.

"If he doesn't warm up it's because I'm not sure he's going to play. It's a matter of respect. He's fine and will be ready for the next game," he added.

Following the 2-1 win against Las Palamas, Real Madrid stand at the top place on the La Liga standings with 54 points after winning 17 of their 21 matches. They will take on Getafe in their upcoming game.

