"It was our best performance": Carlo Ancelotti speaks on Real's 4-0 win over Girona

Madrid [Spain], February 11 : Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti on Saturday called the Los Blancos' 4-0 win over Girona in La Liga their "best performance."

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Ancelotti said that his side showed the right attitude and commitment against Girona on Saturday which helped them clinch a 4-0 win.

"It was our best performance. A complete display in every sense: defensively and going forward. It was a humble approach given the demands placed on us by the problems we had, and the crisis only boosted the team's defensive efforts. The strength of this team is how their commitment and attitude rise to match the demands of the game. Quality is the most important thing but if you can combine it with the right attitude and commitment, like we did today, you get a top-level performance," Ancelotti said as quoted by Real Madrid's website.

The Italian coach praised the opponent Girona and said that they have a "great team" and that they pushed well with their fullbacks.

"It is a big statement in the fight for La Liga because Girona are a great team who hadn't lost away from home. The game plan was fairly simple: high press in the opposition half, man-to-man at times to wrest possession from Girona, and in our half, we had to show patience and stay compact. Girona push well with their full-backs but on the transitions, we were able to hurt them with Vini Jr. and Rodrygo on the outside," he added.

Talking about Jude Bellingham's injury, Ancelotti said that the English player sustained a "sprained ankle."

"Bellingham picked up a sprained ankle, they'll assess him tomorrow. I hope we can have him fit for Tuesday. There are games he hasn't been involved in and others have come in and contributed a lot, like Brahim and Joselu. We broke records for injuries today with four centre-backs out," he further added.

Real Madrid stand in the first place in the La Liga with 61 points after winning 19 of 24 matches. Real will lock horns against RB Leipzig in their upcoming match in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

