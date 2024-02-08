"It wasn't easy": Sunil Chhetri opens up on Bengaluru's 1-0 win over Chennai in ISL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 8 : Following Bengaluru FC's 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday, the Blues' skipper Sunil Chhetri accepted that it wasn't an easy job to beat the Chennai-based club.

In an interview with indiansuperleague.com, Chhetri talked about Bengaluru's 3-1 defeat against Punjab FC and said that it was not an ideal game for them. He added that the game against Chennai was important to make a comeback in the league.

"Oh, it feels good man. I think in the last game, against Punjab FC, we started well but couldn't keep the lead and we lost three points there. It wasn't ideal so it was very important for us to come back and show character and get back, especially at home. It wasn't easy, it was a task in hand against Chennaiyin FC, who were resilient but thankfully we won the three points," Chhetri said as quoted by ISL's official website.

The skipper further added that they are taking one game at a time in the league.

"We would love to do that but it's one win at a time. The message from the coaching staff and the head coach is very simple, just take one game at a time. You could see, it's not easy. No matter who you are playing no matter where you are playing, so let's take one game at a time and then see where we end up," Chhetri added.

The anticipated South Indian derby between Chennai and Bengaluru started with Chhetri's side taking the game to their opposition's box from the beginning of the game.

Later in the game, the Marina Machans made a comeback and fought back by making their way through the Bengaluru FC's defence quite a few times. When no side yet to get a breakthrough in the game, Australian forward Ryan Williams made the difference in the 62nd minute of the match with a beautiful finish from close range, wrapping up the game 1-0 for the home team.

Bengaluru FC will lock horns against Jamshedpur FC in their upcoming game in the league on Sunday.

