"It's a pleasure to be here": Naorem Singh on his contract extension at East Bengal FC

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 20 : East Bengal FC's standout attacker Naorem Mahesh Singh is in good form and is looking forward to continuing his impressive streak as the Red and Gold prepare to take on FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Throughout the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season, the young winger has played a vital role for his club, which earned him a call-up to the national team.

Naorem created nine goal-scoring opportunities in the previous ISL season, and he also emerged as the top goal scorer for East Bengal FC during the Super Cup 2023.

The 24-year-old recently extended his contract for East Bengal FC for the next three seasons. Despite the weight of representing a historic club, he considers it a privilege to don the historic Red and Gold jersey, a release said.

He joined head coach Carles Cuadrat at the pre-match press conference against FC Goa, during which he discussed the details of his new contract with East Bengal FC.

"Yeah, it's obviously a privilege to be here. East Bengal is providing me with opportunities and that's why I'm part of the national team as well. I believe I'll make significant improvements under the guidance of the coach and the entire management, including the coaching staff. They provide a lot of valuable details, and I'm confident I'll improve a lot from here. There's no pressure, only pleasure. It's a pleasure to be here, not pressure," Singh said as quoted by ISL's website.

His eye-catching performance, exceptional talent, sharp dribbling skills, and keen vision make him irreplaceable for both the club and the national team.

In a very short period, the East Bengal winger has earned a reputation in Indian football, so there are high expectations for him.

Just a day before their crucial match against FC Goa, Mahesh was asked about their opponent and its performance in the league so far.

He explained, "Yeah, they play really well, even in the Durand Cup. Everyone knows they excel in both attacking and defensive aspects of the game. They have some experienced players, such as Odei (Onaindia) and Sandesh Paaji (Jhingan). Regarding the team, they are truly impressive."

Singh scored a spectacular goal against Malaysia following India's unfortunate 4-2 defeat against the hosts at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur in the recently concluded Merdeka Cup. He stood out as the standout performer on the pitch, but couldn't help his side secure a victory against Malaysia.

The match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa will kick off at 5:30 PM IST.

