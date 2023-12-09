"It's a tough clash with Betis because they're playing really well," says Real head coach Ancelotti

Madrid [Spain], December 9 : Ahead of Real Madrid's upcoming match against Real Betis in La Liga at Benito Villamarin in Sevilla on Saturday, Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti accepted that the forthcoming game would be a tough fight.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ancelloti praised Betis and said that they are playing well at the moment, especially at their home ground. The Italian coach added that they are confident to face their opponents even though they have a strong side.

"It's a tough clash with Betis because they're playing really well, particularly at home. They are a solid, well-organised outfit. Our goal is to perform at our best and try and win the game to keep up our good run. It will be a difficult game but we're confident we can do a good job," Ancelotti said, according to Real Madrid website.

Talking about Kepa Arrizabalaga, the head coach said that the Spanish goalkeeper trained well and will be available for the next game.

"Kepa is back. He trained well and now we have two goalkeepers we trust. I have to pick between the two of them for tomorrow. There is competition between the sticks because Lunin has done really well. It's a decision I'll make tomorrow and over the coming games," he added.

Asked about the English youngster Jude Bellingham, Ancelotti said that the 20-year-old has been working hard to recover from the ankle injury that he received during their UEFA Champions League (UCL) game against Napoli.

"Bellingham has been working on his own because he has to recover from the ankle problem he's been carrying since the Napoli game. He also needs proper recovery from his shoulder issue. He's doing specific work to strengthen it but he's been just fine to play and he'll get better with each passing day," he added.

On Bellingham's fitness, he said that the English player won't have surgery now since he has been feeling okay.

"I don't think he'll have surgery now. The shoulder is a particular joint. If it continues to pop out regularly, he'll need surgery but that's been ruled out for now because he feels okay and he is able to play," he added.

The 14-time UCL winner is at their top form and have won their previous five games. The Los Blancos are coming into their next match after beating Granada by 2-0.

Currently, Real Madrid stand at the top place in the La Liga standings with 38 points after winning 12 of their 15 games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor