'It's for football schools': Klopp thrilled by Liverpool's win over Newcastle

Liverpool, Jan 2 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was so impressed with his side's performance against Newcastle United that he says it should be studied in schools for years to come.

Liverpool consolidated their spot at the top of the Premier League with a 4-2 victory over Newcastle United to kick off 2024, courtesy of Mohamed Salah’s double and efforts from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo during the second half.

Klopp said the basis of Liverpool's win was their counter-pressing, working hard as a team to win the ball back high up the pitch as soon as possible after losing possession, helping to sustain attack after attack in the opposition's half.

"It was a sensational game from my team, (Martin) Dubravka, or we ourselves, made sure the scoreline didn't get too clear. It was a super game. I loved so many aspects of it. An unbelievable game, an unbelievable atmosphere. Counter-pressing wise, it's for football schools. You have to watch that. It's unbelievable how we went for them," Klopp was quoted by Premier League.

Salah scored twice in the second half as the Reds moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League, but the Egyptian had earlier been left frustrated when seeing his 22nd-minute penalty saved by visiting goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Speaking about Salah’s second-half performance after earlier missing a penalty, Klopp said: "Nobody should be now really surprised that Mo can change a game, can improve in a game and all these kinds of things, because he did it just hundreds of times. But it’s just a really good example; the more goals you have, the more you are used to missing chances, even when it’s a penalty."

"And the more you just understand what you have to do: keep going and if necessary – which is very often the case – keep improving, using situations better. And that’s what Mo did," he added.

Despite his team's display, Klopp said it was a "nail-biting match", shown by the Liverpool manager refusing to watch the penalty that Salah scored to seal the win.

"My job is to help! The first one I saw and I thought maybe that's the reason (Salah missed). I turned around and wanted to see the face of the people," said 56-year-old manager said.

