"It's only logical to think I might not": Messi drops massive hint about leading Argentina in World Cup 2026

Buenos Aires [Argentina], September 5 : Argentine magician Lionel Messi hinted at the possibility of missing the 2026 World Cup title defence. The 38-year-old believes it is "logical" at his age to think that he would sit out of the action, but ultimately, he will take the final call depending on his fitness level.

Messi continued to dazzle on the field with his precise passes and impeccable finishing touches. He netted a record-breaking brace during Argentina's 3-0 triumph over Venezuela in Buenos Aires, his last qualifying match on home soil.

After the fixture, the Albiceleste captain remained tight-lipped about his return to the World Cup, which will be held next year across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

"As I've said before, I don't think I'll play another World Cup. At my age, it's only logical to think I might not," Messi told TyC Sports after the match, as quoted from Goal.com.

Messi acknowledged his participation in the 2026 World Cup depends on his fitness as he continued to walk through the twilight phase of his career. He aims to take it step by step before making the ultimate choice.

"Day by day, I try to feel good and, above all, be honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it. But when I don't, honestly, I don't enjoy it - and if that's the case, I'd rather not be there. So we'll see," he explained.

"I haven't made a decision yet about the World Cup. Match by match, I'll finish the season, then have preseason, and in six months, I'll see how I feel. Hopefully, I can finish this MLS season strong, have a good preseason in 2026, and then make a decision," he added.

Throughout the contest, the crowd at the Monumental was electric. It was a carnival in the stands when Messi netted his two goals and chanted his name. At the end of the night, the sky was filled with fireworks, leaving Messi overwhelmed by emotions. In his swansong, Messi's prowess echoed throughout the stadium, possibly marking the end of a glorious era.

"To be able to finish this way, here is what I always dreamed of - finishing with my people. For many years, I had Barcelona's affection, and my dream was to have it here in my country as well," he said.

"A lot was said over the years, but I'll keep the good moments we built with a group that tried but couldn't win it all, until it finally happened for me and a few from my generation. Everything we lived through was beautiful," he concluded.

