IWL: Mumbai Knights FC face uphill task against Gokulam Kerala FC in final group match

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 12 : Mumbai Knights FC suffered a 2-0 defeat against HOPS FC in their previous match. This loss coupled with other results meant they slipped to 4th position in the Group A table. Their final group match is against the defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC who have already qualified for the knockouts and are all set to finish as Group A table toppers.

Mumbai Knights made an impressive start to their Indian Women's League 2023 campaign, with 1-0 wins against Kaha FC and Mata Rukm FC. They drew 0-0 against Misaka United FC and then suffered a 4-2 loss against East Bengal FC. Then came an impressive victory against Sports Odisha where they came back from 1-0 down to win 2-1. With 10 points from five matches, Mumbai Knights succumbed to a 2-0 loss against HOPS FC in the sixth match of the season.

With Sports Odisha winning 2-1 against East Bengal FC and HOPS FC also winning 2-0 against Mumbai Knights, the side from Maharashtra now find themselves fourth in the table with 10 points. HOPS FC are 2nd and Sports Odisha are 3rd with 12 points each. Meanwhile, East Bengal FC sit fifth in the table with 10 points and Misaka United FC are sixth with 9 points. Going into the final match day, five teams are in with a chance to qualify in the remaining three spots in Group A

Mumbai Knights head coach Rutuja Gunwant has tried different formations and has rotated the squad on all six occasions. It will be crucial to get the starting XI right in their final Group A match as it will be a true test of their character against the defending champions. A back five of Prta, Ritu, Afreen, VK Srutilakshmi and Mansi can be a solid defence going into this match. A well-balanced midfield of Karen, Vele and Sushmita and a front two of Karishma and Priyanka could be the ideal starting XI. Bhumika Mane is also a good option in attack.

Forms of both sides going into this final Group A match (we go from their latest to their first match from left to right)

Gokulam Kerala FC: WDWWW

Mumbai Knights FC: LWLDWW

Group A is set for a box office finish as the other fixtures could also change the face of the table at the end.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mumbai Knights FC is scheduled to kick off at 4.30 pm on Friday at the Shahibaug Police Ground. Can Mumbai Knights FC defeat the defending champions, Gokulam Kerala FC? Will the side from Maharashtra qualify for the knockouts of IWL 2023?

