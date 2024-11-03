Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC determined to get back to winning ways

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], November 3 : Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will be marching on their retrieval routes in a bid to recover from their recent losses when they clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in their Indian Super League (ISL) fixture on Monday.

The match marks a reunion of friends-turned-foes, with the likes of Owen Coyle, Farukh Choudhary, and Daniel Chima Chukwu returning to their old hunting ground at Jamshedpur. Coyle had even propelled the Red Miners to championship success in 2021-22, and hence the home fans are likely to give him a warm reception.

Both teams have put on a show for their respective fan bases in the current campaign. They have performed as cohesive, well-oiled units, garnering much-needed victories and starting the season on a strong footing. However, they suffered minor setbacks in their previous games, with Jamshedpur FC encountering a challenging away fixture in the face of a 5-0 defeat to NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC going down 3-2 to Punjab FC in New Delhi.

They will be eager to regroup, set their processes right, and hit the reset button so that they can rejuvenate a positive-looking season thus far. For that, this match assumes great importance, since they will want to prevent the side from succumbing to a spiral of successive defeats.

The Men of Steel are unbeaten in their previous four matches at this venue against the Marina Machans. They have won once and drawn thrice in this period. In fact, Chenniayin FC's only win at the JRD Tata Sports Complex came nearly seven years back on December 28, 2017, by a slender 1-0 margin.

With three consecutive home victories, Jamshedpur FC have been relentlessly good in their backyard this season. They have netted at least twice in each of these games, and a possible win in this match will mark their longest such streak in the competition's history. Jamil's men have certainly captured the imagination of their supporters and extending this stretch for as long as possible would help them get the consistent backing of their beloved fans.

Coyle has faced his former club Jamshedpur FC four times in the ISL - winning and drawing twice each. This is the only ISL team he is yet to lose against. More importantly, Coyle's teams have scored 11 goals against Jamil's team - his highest such tally against any head coach in the competition. With such a positive track record, Coyle has a good chance to extend that run with a desirable outcome in this match.

Chennaiyin's Crossing Instincts: The Marina Machans have been lethal from the flanks in this season. They have made 26.5 crosses per game - the highest in the league. Coyle's blueprint has been palpable in their gameplay, stretching the opposition's defences wide, making pinpoint deliveries into the box and relying on their efficient forwards to convert those chances consistently.

The two teams have played 14 games in the ISL. Chennnaiyin FC have won six games, whereas Jamshedpur FC have emerged victorious thrice. Five encounters have resulted in a draw.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil acknowledged that the team faced a crushing loss against the Highlanders and he is backing his boys to produce a better performance this time around.

"We faced a big loss, so it's time to put in the effort and perform better. We had enough time to reflect and rectify our mistakes and we will try to do that tomorrow," Jamil said, as quoted by a press release from ISL.

Ahead of the match, Coyle lauded his counterpart Jamil but insisted that his admiration for the opponents doesn't take anything away from the fact that they will be doing everything to clinch the three points tomorrow.

"Khalid is an excellent coach. He has shown it at a number of clubs. Jamshedpur FC have given him an opportunity that he has grabbed with both hands. For the duration of the game, we will be doing everything to win," Coyle said, as quoted by a press release from ISL.

Chennaiyin FC's striker Wilmar Jordan Gil has netted in three straight matches, which is his joint longest such stretch of games in the ISL. Yet, Jamshedpur FC are one of the two teams along with Hyderabad FC, whom he hasn't scored against despite facing them multiple times. He has a unique chance to set his longest goal-scoring streak and also finds the back of the net for the first time against the Red Miners.

Jamshedpur FC's creative attacking outlet Javi Hernandez has made six goal contributions, comprising four goals and two assists, against Chennaiyin FC - which is his second-joint most record against any team tied with Mumbai City FC. His endeavours in the frontline and the eye for discovering goal-scoring opportunities will have a big bearing on the outcome of this match.

Chennaiyin FC's Irfan Yadwad will be banking on this match to bag his maiden strike of the season - having attempted 18 shots without converting any of them into goals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor