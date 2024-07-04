Jamshedpur FC extends Spanish forward Javier Siverio's contract

New Delhi [India], July 4 : Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Jamshedpur FC on Thursday announced that they have extended the contract of Spanish forward Javier Siverio.

The 26-year-old Spaniard initially joined the Men of Steel in January on loan, following his triumph with East Bengal FC in the Kalinga Super Cup, where he scored two crucial goals.

Siverio quickly showcased his value upon joining Jamshedpur FC, netting three goals in just eight appearances. His physical presence, sharp finishing, and adeptness in pressing football significantly bolstered Jamshedpur FC's attacking prowess.

Siverio's new contract includes a one-year deal with an option for extension based on performance.

Siverio's excitement about his new chapter with Jamshedpur FC was palpable.

"The club and head coach Khalid Jamil have placed their trust in me, giving me the opportunity to prove my worth. I embraced this challenge last season and am thrilled to have rediscovered my best football with the Men of Steel. We should have finished much better on the table for the team that we were, and this season is about correcting that. As soon as the season ended, it was clear the club wanted me to extend my stay. For me staying here was always my first choice. Our goal is always to win while giving our best in every game to make our fans proud. We need to continue making them proud on the pitch, and I believe they will come in even greater numbers. We must be formidable at home, and for that, we need their unwavering support," he said according to a club statement.

The Spaniard has previously won the ISL Cup with Hyderabad FC in his debut season in 2021-22. Siverio's football journey began at the UD Las Palmas Academy, from where he graduated in 2015. He represented Spanish teams such as Las Palmas B, Racing Santander B, and Racing Santander before moving to Hyderabad FC ahead of the 2021-22 season. He has 23 goals to his name during his time in India across all competitions.

Head coach c expressed his confidence in Siverio's abilities, and said, "Siverio is an attacking striker who complements my style of play perfectly. His work rate helps him to play high-pressing football effectively and he is strong in aerial duels. He integrates well with the team and with four years of experience in the ISL is well-acquainted with the playing conditions in India. His versatility in being able to play as a lone striker as well as a second striker is an asset. He is a talented striker who possesses the ability to both create and convert them into goals. This season will be crucial for him to make a significant impact and contribute significantly to the club with consistency."

