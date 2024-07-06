Jamshedpur FC resign Australia forward Jordan Murray on one-year contract

New Delhi [India], July 6 : Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Jamshedpur FC on Saturday announced that forward Jordan Murray has resigned on a one-year contract with the club on a performance-based extension.

Murray's comeback will be a significant boost for the club and in line with head coach Khalid Jamil's ambitions to continue and strengthen the squad ahead of the ISL 2024-25 season.

Murray last played with Chennaiyin FC in the ISL 2023-24 season where he made crucial contributions in their journey to the ISL playoffs.

The 28-year-old's impressive credentials also include a vital role in Jamshedpur FC's triumphant 2021-22 Shield-winning campaign. He is well-experienced in India with a significant record of 18 goals and five assists in three seasons. Murray's return is set to add bite to the Men of Steel's attack.

Murray was excited to be part of Jamshedpur FC again as he said as quoted from the club's statement, "I'm overjoyed to be back at Jamshedpur FC! My goal is to relive the history we created together and perform at the highest level. The furnace is an intimidating venue for opposing teams, and I'm excited to be a part of it once again. Under coach Jamil's leadership, I'm ready to give my all and prove my dedication to the club, my teammates, and the passionate fans."

Jordan Murray's footballing journey has been a remarkable one, with the Australian forward now returning to Jamshedpur FC after a two-year hiatus.

Murray's career began at Bulli FC, before joining the youth team of Wollongong Wolves in the National Premier League. He then made a significant move to APIA Leichhardt in Sydney, where he impressed with 43 goals in 64 games over two seasons, earning the Golden Boot in 2018.

Murray's talent soon took him to the A-League, where he spent two seasons with Central Coast Mariners. His ISL debut came with Kerala Blasters FC in the 2021-22 season, before joining Jamshedpur FC later that year and playing a crucial role in the team's ISL Shield-winning campaign.

Murray's experience continued to grow as he joined Thai club Nakhon Ratchasima FC in 2022-23, followed by a stint with Chennaiyin FC, where he scored five goals and provided two assists in a single season. Now, the 28-year-old returns to Jamshedpur FC, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a proven goal-scoring record.

Head coach Jamil shared his enthusiasm about the signing, and said, "Jordan Murray is a seasoned player whose experience in Indian football is invaluable, and his ability to adapt to different striking roles is a huge asset. He's versatile enough to play as both a lone striker and a second striker. I've spoken to him at length, and I know he's aware of the competition he'll face this season. It's a crucial time for him to prove his worth, and I believe he has the talent and work ethic to rise to the challenge. He's a quality striker who can make a real difference for us."

Murray will don squad number 17 in the upcoming season and is excited and ready to join his teammates for pre-season training which is scheduled to begin in July.

