Joakim Alexandersson names 23-member squad for AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers

New Delhi [India], October 6 : Indian U17 women's team head coach Joakim Alexandersson has named a 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026 Qualifiers, scheduled to be held between October 13 and 17 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, as per the AIFF website.

Placed in Group G, India will face the hosts, the Kyrgyz Republic, on October 13 and Uzbekistan on October 17. Both games will be played at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium. The group winners will qualify for the 12-team final tournament in China next year.

After winning the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship in Bhutan in August, the Young Tigresses continued their training camp in Bengaluru before shifting base to Goa. They will arrive in Bishkek on Tuesday, October 7, six days before the first match, to help acclimatise to the relatively cooler weather in the Kyrgyz capital.

India's 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026 Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Munni, Surajmuni Kumari, Thameena Fathima.

Defenders: Alena Devi Sarangthem, Alisha Lyngdoh, Binita Horo, Divyani Linda, Elizabed Lakra, Joyshini Chanu Huidrom, Ritu Badaik, Taniya Devi Tonambam.

Midfielders: Abhista Basnett, Anita Dungdung, Bonifilia Shullai, Julan Nongmaithem, Pritika Barman, Shveta Rani, Thandamoni Baskey.

Forwards: Anushka Kumari, Anwita Raghuraman, Nira Chanu Longjam, Pearl Fernandes, Valaina Fernandes.

Head coach: Joakim Alexandersson

Assistant coach: Nivetha Ramadoss

Goalkeeping coach: Dipankar Choudhury

Strength and conditioning coach: Anugrah Suresh

India's schedule:

18:30 IST, October 13: Kyrgyz Republic vs India

18:30 IST, October 17: India vs Uzbekistan

Venue: Dolen Omurzakov Stadium, Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor