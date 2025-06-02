Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo pens Contract extension with Mumbai City

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : Mumbai City on Monday announced that Spanish centre-back Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo (Tiri) has signed a contract extension, keeping him with the Islanders until May 31, 2026. The upcoming season will mark the 33-year-old's tenth in the Indian Super League, the most for any foreign player.

Tiri initially joined Mumbai City in the 2023-24 season and has since made 49 appearances for the club. Most recently, he featured in 21 matches during the 2024-25 Indian Super League campaign, contributing to nine clean sheets, 33 interceptions, and 84 recoveries, serving as a pillar of the Islanders' defence.

Tiri began his football career with his hometown side, Cadiz CF, competing in the Spanish divisions. He later moved to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, where he played for their B team for three years. The Spanish defender arrived in India in 2015 and went on to become only the second international player to make 150 appearances in the Indian Super League.

As a heartfelt tribute, Tiri will now wear the name Rubio on the back of his jersey in memory of his late father. This deeply personal gesture reflects his values and his emotional bond with the game. While fans and teammates will continue to know him as Tiri, the name change is a quiet reminder of the strength and resilience he brings, both on and off the pitch, according to the Mumbai city FC press release.

As Mumbai City prepares for the 2025-26 season, Tiri's contract extension represents a steady, strategic moveone that brings continuity and experience to a squad in transition. Following a challenging campaign, the club remains focused on making measured decisions that align with its vision. Tiri's familiarity with the club and his consistent performances make his retention a sensible step toward rebuilding with balance, intent, and stability.

"I decided to stay because I genuinely feel at home in Mumbai. The club has supported me through the most difficult time in my life, and that care means a great deal to me. I want to repay all the love and support with hard work and support each and every one of my teammates. My dad was, is, and will be my number one fan, and that's why I want to bear Rubio's name in his memory, to feel even closer to him!" Tiri said.

