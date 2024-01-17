Jose Mourinho bids emotional farewell to fans after sacking by Roma

New Delhi [India], January 17 : Two-time Champions League winner Jose Mourinho sent a passionate message to AS Roma fans after he was sacked by the club.

On Tuesday, AS Roma ended two and a half year's relationship with Mourinho after the club suffered from a dry run, winning one in the past six matches. During this period AS Roma also suffered heartbreak following their exit from Coppa Italia at the hands of Lazio.

The Portuguese manager took to Instagram and posted a video of him celebrating cherished moments with fans with a caption that read, "Sudore, sangue, lacrime, allegria, tristezza, amoR, fratelli, storia, cuore, eternita." (Sweat, blood, tears, joy, sadness, love, brothers, history, heart, eternity).

Mourinho's stint with the Giallorossi saw him guide the club to a Europa League triumph where they defeated Sevilla on penalties to lift the title.

Former Roma skipper Daniele De Rossi was announced as the successor of Mourinho and his contract will last till June 2024.

After making his return to the club, De Rossi said as quoted from the club's official website, "I would like to thank the Friedkin family for entrusting me with the responsibility of Roma's head coach role. From my side, I know no other way but dedication, daily sacrifices, and giving everything I have in order to face the challenges that await us from now until the end of the season."

"The excitement of being able to sit on our bench is indescribable. Everyone knows what Roma means to me. However, the work that awaits us all has already taken precedence. We have no time or choice but to be competitive, fight for our goals, and try to achieve them, which are the only priorities my staff and I have set for ourselves," De Rossi added.

De Rossi made 616 appearances and scored 63 goals for AS Roma in all competitions, ranking second in the club's all-time appearance record.

With the Giallorossi, he won the Coppa Italia twice, in 2007 and 2008, along with one Supercoppa in 2007.

