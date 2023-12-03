Jovic makes breakthrough, Milan dominate Frosinone in Serie A

Rome, Dec 3 Luka Jovic eventually broke his duck as the Serbian's maiden goal in Milan jersey helped the Rossoneri beat Frosinone 3-1 at San Siro in Serie A.

AC Milan were coming off a 3-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in a midweek Champions League fixture and badly needed a boost in the domestic league. Stefano Pioli's side still had a long list of absentees including Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao, but had Ismael Bennacer back into the squad.

After a run of plays, the home side went ahead in the 43rd minute when Frosinone defender's poor clearance turned into an assist for Jovic to volley home, reports Xinhua.

Christian Pulisic doubled the lead five minutes into the second-half as his brilliant first-touch on Mike Maignan's long ball allowed him to move into the box and find the net.

The Rossoneri sealed the win in the 74th minute when Jovic nodded for Fikayo Tomori to tap it in from close range, despite Marco Brescianini's consolation goal minutes later.

With the win, AC Milan still place third with 29 points, three points shy of Inter Milan who visit Napoli on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Pedro's early strike helped Lazio edge past 10-man Cagliari 1-0, and Genoa tied with Empoli 1-1.

