Jude Bellingham is La Liga's Player of the Month for August 2023

Madrid (Spain), Aug 31 Real Madrid's English star Jude Bellingham has been chosen as the best player of August 2023 by the La Liga. Bellingham was voted as the Player of the Month for August 2023 for his superb performance in the opening weeks of the season.

In what is his debut campaign in the competition, the British footballer has got off to a flyer, helping Real Madrid to three consecutive victories to start their season.

Thanks to the triple wins in August, Real Madrid lead the points table while Jude Bellingham stands out as the star player.

The Englishman is so far the top scorer of La Liga with four goals in the three games he has played.

He started the season by scoring the second goal in the 0-2 victory over Athletic Club in San Mamés. Later he scored a double that fuelled Real Madrid's comeback in a 1-3 victory over Almería, and finally, he scored again to have the final say in a hard-fought match against Celta Vigo and give his team a 0-1 victory.

Those exceptional displays meant Bellingham won the first Best Player of the Month trophy in the 2023-24 season of La Liga.

--IANS

