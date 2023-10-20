Jude Bellingham reveals his "special connection" with Real Madrid fans

Madrid [Spain], October 20 : Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been thriving in the new colours, reflected on his time with Los Blancos and the impact fans have had on his performances.

Bellingham became a fan favourite the moment he made his debut against Athletic Club and registered his name on the scoresheet.

Even at the age of just 20 years, his on-field play has already led to comparison with the greatest midfielders that have graced the surface in football's decorated history.

His efforts were recognized with two straight Player of the Month awards. After receiving the September POTM award, Bellingham talked about the special connection he shares with the fans.

"My connection with the fans is very special, it is a pleasure to play for them. I enjoy the songs and the chants, they give me a lot of energy and strength. It is probably the reason why I have started the way I have. I appreciate it a lot and I hope we continue creating good memories together," Bellingham said as quoted from the club's official website.

In his first four matches, Bellingham levelled Cristiano Ronaldo's untouched record. He scored in his first four La Liga fixtures something that has only ever been done by the goal-scoring machine Ronaldo after he made the switch to Madrid from Manchester United in 2009.

"It's a dream come true. Playing here is better than I ever imagined. I'm enjoying every moment, both in training and in the games, and I hope it stays that way," Bellingham added.

This season, Bellingham found the net against Athletic Bilbao, Celta Vigo and Getafe on top of a brace away at Almeria. 15 years ago, Ronaldo struck the net against Villarreal, Espanyol, Deportivo la Coruna and got himself a double against Xerex.

Bellingham will return to action for Real Madrid on Saturday against Sevilla at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Bellingham addressed the challenge that lies ahead of them, the threat that Sevilla carries and said, "It'll be a complicated game, they all are in some way. They have very good players, it's important that we play like we have since the start of the season and everything will be fine."

