Junior Women's NFC: Bihar book summit clash with Dadra and Nagar Haveli

The final of the Junior (U-17) Women National Football Champion 2022-23 will see Bihar take on Dadra and Nagar Haveli after both sides recorded victories against Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh respectively in the semi-finals at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on Saturday.

In the first match, Bihar beat Haryana 3-1. Shruti Kumari gave Bihar the lead in the third minute of the game after a cross by Sabara Khatun from the right flank flew straight into Shruti's feet and she headed it into the net.

Haryana equalised in the 16th minute through Saniya, her first touch leaving the keeper with no chance.

In the 21st minute, Sabara Khatun doubled Bihar's lead through her easy tap-in from a close range after a sudden burst of speed from Lucky Kumari down the left flank caught the rival defence unaware.

In the second half as Lucky Kumari added one more goal to her team's tally, netting her 13th goal of the tournament in the 79th minute when she headed it home.

In the other semi-final, Dadra and Nagar Haveli rode on Pooja's hat-trick to beat Arunachal Pradesh 5-0.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli surged into the lead in the 14th minute when Pooja converted from the spot. Pooja doubled the lead in the 20th minute scoring off a freekick and then completed her hat-trick in the 67th minute.

In the 81st minute, Sandhiya's attempt hit the bar, and Vandana Kumari tapped in the rebound to make it 4-0 for Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Pooja scored the last goal in the dying minutes - converting her shot from an acute angle as Dadra and Nagar Haveli celebrated their maiden entry into the final.

The final will be held between Bihar and Dadra and Nagar Haveli at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on Monday at 3 PM IST.

