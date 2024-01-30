Jurgen Klopp adresses Virgil Van Djik's future at Liverpool

New Delhi [India], January 30 : Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp asked the fans to remain patient as defender Virgil Van Djik talked about his future plans with the Reds after the ongoing season on Tuesday.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager slammed the media and asked the fans to relax as Van Djik's contract still have 18 months to get over.

The German talked about the decision to leave the club that he took last week. He asserted that you can't wait for such questions. He said that the defender didn't go out and asked whether he would play or not next season.

"When I said what I had to say (about leaving), it was clear the outside world wouldn't give you a second to process it and think about it. Give the boys a break. Nobody has to worry. You can't wait with these type of questions. Virg [Van Dijk] didn't go out and say 'by the way I want to say.....'. It's always about the questions," Klopp was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

Klopp further stated that the club is stable and everything wil be fine. He stated that the supporter's concerns are not as big as that of the media. He said that these types of questions can be a distraction for the team and it can affect their performances.

"This club is stable, 100 per cent. Everything will be fine. I recommend that people stay calm. Very often the fans' concerns aren't as big as the media might think. You underestimate the IQ of our supporters. We're in this season and these talks could be part of a possible distraction. That's the same whether you know the manager for next season or not," the Liverpool manager added.

In the end, Klopp said that the clubs knew that I was leaving for a long time.

"The club have known about my departure for a while. Tying the players down and then me saying 'I won't he here anymore', they'd be like 'no-one told us that', you can't work like this, especially with the relationship we have. There's enough time to do everything. These players love to be here. I know that for a fact. It's not that they have one foot out," the 56-year-old concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor