"Just be yourself": Pep Guardiola sends message to Manchester City players ahead of clash against Real Madrid

Manchester [United Kingdom], May 16 : Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent a message "Just be yourself" to his players ahead of their crucial second-leg clash against Real Madrid in the semifinals of the second leg of UEFA Champions League on Thursday at the Etihad Stadium.

The aggregate score currently stands at 1-1. Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior opened the scoreline with a stunning goal. Kevin De Bruyne equalized in the second half to bring the game back to parity and keep Manchester City in the tie.

Manchester City are currently chasing their first UEFA Champions League title, they will need to perform well to book their place in the final of the UCL.

"We have to perform well. In the mind and heart of the players they have to make an incredible performance to beat Madrid or it'll be so difficult. Football has things you can't control. Just be yourself, this is my only wish tomorrow for my players," Pep Guardiola said in the pre-match conference as quoted by Manchester City.

In their hunt for the first UCL title, the Blues will walk in front of their home crowd without a fully fit squad.

"Except Nathan, everyone is fit."

The biggest advantage City will have over Real Madrid will be the support of their home crowd. Even if City end up on the losing side Guardiola believes the City crowd will still stay by their side.

"I know they'll be close to us because they know what this team has done over the last years. They will not leave us alone, I'm pretty sure. In the bad moments, they will be with us and in the good they will put us first.

"The way to put the pressure on our opponents is on our game. We play 11 versus 11 and our game will dictate what you have to do to reach the final. But of course, in the bad moments, they are there and will be there," Guardiola concluded.

