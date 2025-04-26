Kalinga Super Cup 2025: KBFC face off against MBSG; FCG battle it out with PFC

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 26 : The Kalinga Super Cup 2025 is now down to its final eight teams. The quarter-final stage, which will kick off this Saturday, will feature two high-stakes clashes, according to the official website of the Indian Super League (ISL).

In the opening match of the day, Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will face ISL double winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG). This will be followed by a compelling encounter between FC Goa and Punjab FC. The winners of these two quarter-finals will face each other in the first semi-final on Wednesday.

Kerala Blasters FC made a significant statement in the Round of 16 by ousting the defending champions, East Bengal FC, with a confident 2-0 victory. Under the new management of head coach David Catala, the Blasters appear to have rejuvenated their spirit. With promises of a more structured and dynamic playing style, the team is eager to build on its success from the last game.

The match saw goals from Jesus Jimenez and Noah Sadaoui, highlighting the effectiveness of their attacking front and the potential to pose a potent threat against their upcoming opponent.

They are looking to advance in the tournament and rid themselves of the ghosts of past encounters against MBSG. The Blasters will rely on their newfound tactical discipline under Catala and the flair of their attacking players to push the boundaries against a strong side.

In stark contrast, Mohun Bagan Super Giant arrives in Bhubaneswar with the impressive achievement of an ISL double under their belt and an incredible track record against Kerala Blasters FC, having bested them in their last three encounters. The dominance exhibited in these past matches has provided the team with a hefty dose of confidence.

However, the Mariners are looking to rely on their young squad for the tournament, which will test their bench strength against top teams while also giving much-needed game time to those looking to prove their mettle.

The day's second fixture showcases an enticing clash between FC Goa (FCG) and Punjab FC (PFC). FC Goa enters this match fresh off a commanding 3-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC), driven by the stellar performance of Spanish midfielder Iker Guarrotxena, who scored a sensational hat-trick that left fans in awe.

With Hrithik Tiwari solid in goal and a robust defence marshalled by captain Odei Onaindia and Sandesh Jhingan, the Gaurs will look to replicate their recent success in one of the tournament's highlight matches.

As FC Goa prepare to face Punjab FC, their recent form suggests they have the upper hand. The Gaurs have emerged victorious in their last two encounters, demonstrating their dominance with an unbeaten record of three wins and one draw against PFC. However, the knockout format of the Kalinga Super Cup might just inspire a different level of performance from PFC, creating a riveting contest from start to finish.

PFC, on the other hand, displayed their clinical attacking style by overcoming Odisha FC (OFC) with an identical scoreline of 3-0, thanks to the contributions of Asmir Suljic, Ezequiel Vidal, and Nihal Sudeesh. This matchup will see the Shers seeking revenge against a side that has historically posed difficulties for them.

FC Goa has enjoyed a favourable head-to-head record, winning three out of their last four encounters. Given that they previously fell to FC Goa 1-3 earlier in the season, they will be eager to turn the tide and produce an upset.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor