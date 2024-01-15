Kalinga Super Cup: East Bengal, Mohun Bagan secure wins to set up virtual QF Kolkata derby

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 15 : East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant won their respective matches in the Kalinga Super Cup on Sunday to set up a virtual quarter-final when the two sides meet in the Kolkata derby on Friday.

The Mariners left it late to secure a 2-1 comeback win against ten-man Hyderabad FC in the early kick-off before the Red and Gold Brigade saw off Sreenidi Deccan 2-1 to go top of the Group A standings.

Both the Kolkata giants are tied on six points in Group A after two wins in two games and face off in a winner-take-all Kolkata derby on Friday, as per a press release from the Indian Super League (ISL).

Hyderabad FC were denied a victory by two Mohun Bagan Super Giant goals in the final five minutes of the match as the Yellow and Blacks bowed out of contention in the Kalinga Super Cup in heartbreaking fashion.

The Yellow and Blacks, who named an all-Indian playing eleven, started brightly and made it count in the 7th minute when Ramhlunchhunga profited on a piece of miscommunication between Brendan Hamill and Arsh Shaikh to put Hyderabad FC in front.

The early goal lifted Thangboi Singto's side, as they were a constant threat to the Mohun Bagan Super Giant goal. Abdul Rabeeh AK forced a fine save from the goalkeeper in the 25th minute as the Mariners custodian remained a busy man in the first half.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant put up an improved show after the interval as they gained control of the game and pushed Hyderabad FC back. Jason Cummings and Hugo Boumous missed opportunities to draw the Kolkata side level early in the second half before Laxmikanth Kattimani made two fine saves midway through the second half to preserve Hyderabad FC's advantage.

The Yellow and Black were dealt a blow in the 84th minute when Nim Dorjee was sent off. The Marines profited immediately as they restored parity through Jeremy's own goal in the 88th minute.

Mark Zothanpuia then handed Mohun Bagan SG a penalty in stoppage time, which was coolly converted by Dimitri Petratos to give the Mariners the victory and a shot at the semi-finals against East Bengal FC on Friday.

Also, East Bengal FC picked up their second win in the Kalinga Super Cup when they edged past Sreenidi Deccan 2-1 at the Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Goals from Hijazi Maher and Javier Siverio were enough to secure three points as Deccan grabbed a consolation goal through William Alves in stoppage time.

Carles Cuadrat's men made a fast start with Javier Siverio being a few inches away from opening the scoring in the 7th minute. Five minutes later Hijazi got on the end of a Nishu Kumar cross and guided it home to put the Kolkata side in front.

Hijazi then turned provider as he set up Siverio for East Bengal FC's second goal in the 31st minute with a long ball which the Spaniard dispatched to put the Red and Gold brigade 2-0 up in the first half.

Cuadrat's men remained dominant but couldn't add to the score in the first half.

East Bengal FC continued to threaten the Sreenidi Deccan goal in the second half and Saul Crespo came close in the 73rd minute but saw his effort saved by the goalkeeper.

Sreenidi Deccan made it a nervy finish with a goal from the penalty spot in stoppage time but East Bengal FC held on to claim the top position in Group A based on goals scored.

East Bengal FC face Mohun Bagan SG on Friday in the Kolkata derby, a game that will decide which team goes through to the semi-final.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor