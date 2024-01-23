Kalinga Super Cup: Odisha FC pip Goa to reach semis

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 23 : Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC registered a thrilling victory against FC Goa at the Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch in their final group stage game on Monday to book their place in the Kalina Super Cup semi-final.

Ahmed Jahouh opened the scoring for Odisha FC in the second half before Mourtada Fall score two goals in quick succession. FC Goa reduced their deficit through a brace from Carlos Martinez but fell short in the end.

FC Goa needed a victory in this crucial game to secure qualification for the knockout round, and they certainly lived up to the challenge by starting the match on the front foot.

The Gaurs controlled the proceedings for most parts of the first half. Sadaoui's effort hit the side net while McHugh's shot from a distance was parried away with great effort by Odisha FC goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte. Raynier Fernandes also attempted a curler from long-range but was again expertly pushed away for a corner by Ralte.

Following the change of ends, Odisha FC took the lead with Ahmed Jahouh converting from the spot after Dheeraj Singh fouled Diego Mauricio inside the box. Ten minutes later, the Kalinga Warriors doubled their lead, with Mourtada Fall scoring with a header from Jahouh's corner kick. Odisha FC then struck for a third time in the 66th minute, and the Senegalese defender once again rose the highest to meet Jahouh's free-kick.

Despite conceding three goals within a span of 15 minutes, the Gaurs refused to give up and intensified the attacks. Their efforts finally bore fruit for the first time on the night in the 75th minute when Carlos Martinez capitalized on a rare slip by Fall to win the ball in the attacking third and placed a shot over the goalkeeper and into the net. The Spaniard scored once again in the 86th minute through a deflected free-kick from just outside the opposition box.

Brison Fernandes missed the target narrowly in stoppage time as defending champions Odisha FC secured their third consecutive victory in the Kalinga Super Cup. Sergio Lobera's side will now face Mumbai City FC in the second semi-final of the Kalinga Super Cup on Thursday.

In the early Kalinga Super Cup fixture in Group D, ISL side Bengaluru FC played to a 1-1 draw with Inter Kashi at Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1 in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Having lost their initial two group-stage matches, both teams were out of contention for qualifying for the semi-final.

