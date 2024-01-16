Kalinga Super Cup: Odisha FC seek another triumph, FC Goa face Bengaluru FC

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 16 : Amidst the intensifying competition for coveted spots in the semi-finals of the Kalinga Super Cup, three Indian Super League (ISL) teams - Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, and Odisha FC - hailing from Group D, are gearing up for pivotal encounters on Wednesday.

The day's opening clash will witness FC Goa and Bengaluru FC battling it out, in what promises to be one of the biggest matches of the tournament from the group stage.

Later in the day, Odisha FC will host Inter Kashi FC, each team driven by distinct objectives to secure their pathway into the semifinals.

The Kalinga Stadium Pitch 1 will witness an electrifying showdown as in-form FC Goa face Bengaluru FC on Tuesday.

Known for their storied rivalry, clashes between FC Goa and Bengaluru FC have consistently delivered thrilling encounters. Expectations are high for another edge-of-the-seat contest.

While both teams have played one match each in the tournament, their fortunes have diverged. FC Goa secured a narrow 2-1 victory against Inter Kashi in their opening encounter, while Bengaluru FC faced a setback, succumbing to a defeat against Odisha FC by a solitary goal.

FC Goa will be keen to extend their winning streak which will help them inch closer to the semi-finals. On the other hand, it's a must-win situation for Bengaluru FC after their loss to Odisha FC. Gerard Zaragoza's side faces a critical juncture, needing victories in their remaining two matches to stay alive in the competition. The clash against FC Goa becomes pivotal, as Bengaluru FC must also rely on other Group D results to determine their fate for reaching the semifinal.

Having previously shared points in an ISL encounter this season with a goalless draw, both teams, known for their solid defences, will set the stage for yet another intense battle.

In the evening fixture, Odisha FC will hope to build on their winning momentum when they face Inter Kashi at the Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch.

Starting their campaign on a triumphant note, the Kalinga Warriors secured three hard-fought points against Bengaluru FC. However, their upcoming clash against Inter Kashi won't be a walk in the park. The I-League side displayed resilience against FC Goa, narrowly losing with a late winner from the Gaurs.

Odisha FC will need to maintain peak performance at both ends of the pitch to overcome their opponents. With FC Goa currently leading Group D, a positive result for Bengaluru FC against FC Goa could elevate Odisha FC's position if they secure a victory against Inter Kashi.

Gearing up for their second home game, Odisha FC will aim to make their fans proud with a repeat victory in the tournament they triumphed in the previous season.

