Kalinga Super Cup should be an annual event, says Odisha Dy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 3 : Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo has called for the Kalinga Super Cup to become a permanent fixture in the Indian football calendar, following the successful hosting of the tournament in Bhubaneswar.

Singh Deo lauded the efforts of the state administration in bringing a major national football event to Odisha.

"I congratulate the Sports Secretary and the government of Odisha for having the All India Football Federation come and hold the Kalinga (Super) Cup tournament in Bhubaneswar," he said.

Highlighting the importance of continuity in hosting such high-profile tournaments, the Deputy Chief Minister stressed the need for long-term planning and institutional support.

"This tournament must be a continuous process, and we will speak with the Chief Minister as well as the Chief Secretary to ensure that this tournament is played annually...," he added.

Odisha has emerged as a hub for Indian football, with world-class infrastructure.

The 2019 champions FC Goa (FCG) will take on first-time finalists Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in the summit clash on Saturday at the Kalinga Stadium.

The winner of the match will also qualify for the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two Preliminary Round.

On one hand are FC Goa, aiming not only to become the first team to win this trophy twice, but also to end their four-year absence from continental football. The Gaurs' sole campaign in Asia came in the 2021 AFC Champions League.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC are in uncharted territory, ending a run of two semi-final losses in the Super Cup to reach their first-ever final in any competition in the club's eight-year history. Having missed out on qualifying for the AFC Champions League after a play-off defeat in 2023, the Men of Steel now have another golden chance to earn their maiden ticket to Asia.

It would be the fourth meeting between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC in the Super Cup, making it the joint-most-played fixture in the tournament's history. If the past three matches, where a staggering 21 goals were scored, are anything to go by, one can also expect fireworks on Saturday.

The Gaurs (FCG) won both quarter-final clashes in the 2018 and 2019 editions, 5-1 and 4-3, respectively. In the 2023 group stage in Kozhikode, the Red Miners (JFC) won 5-3.

However, this season in the ISL, Jamshedpur did the double over Goa, winning 2-1 in Fatorda and 3-1 at the Furnace.

