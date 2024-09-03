Karim Benzema: " I plan to stay in Saudi Arabia and work on various projects"

New Delhi [India], September 3 : French International Karim Benzema recently opened up about his plans for the future in an interview with Sony Sports Network where he made public his intentions for staying in Saudi Arabia after his retirement and help other players grow and improve.

Benzema envisions a future in the country beyond his playing career, "After my career, I plan to stay in Saudi Arabia and work on various future projects, particularly in soccer, to help develop the sport further each year."

The 36-year old Ballon d'Or winner has started a new chapter with Al-Ittihad. As per Sony Sports Network, the Frenchman has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 21 appearances during his first season in the Saudi Pro League.

Discussing the upcoming season and the pursuit of trophies, Benzema said, "This season marks a fresh chapter for the club. I've done everything possible to strengthen the team and make us better and stronger. I'm confident about our prospects, and now it's time for us to fight together for trophies," as per quoted by Sony Sports Network.

He praised the team's readiness, crediting a strong pre-season, "The preseason went exceptionally well. We trained twice a day for three weeks, which was intense. We demonstrated our readiness in the penultimate match against Inter Milan, a strong team, confirming that we can compete at a high level. Today, we are prepared."

Reflecting on his passion for football and how it has shaped his mindset, Benzema stated, "I've felt this pressure since I was eight years old, when I first started playing for a professional club. Over time, it has transformed into ambition. For this upcoming season, I view it not as pressure but as ambition. This mindset drives me to excel and help my team win, with the support of my teammates because football is a team sport. Fans always expect more. When you support a team, you want them to win and perform well, which can lead to occasional frustration. It's up to us players to deliver. I believe the fans are like the twelfth man on the field. Here, they are fantastic, and this season, I'm sure they will be proud of us," as per quoted by Sony Sports Network.

Saudi Pro League features a host of football superstars, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, and many others.

