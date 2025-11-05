Kerala Blasters eye semifinal berth in decisive clash against Mumbai City FC

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 5 : Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) are all set for a massive Super Cup Group D clash against Mumbai City FC (MCFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, on Thursday. Riding high on confidence after two commanding wins, the Blasters will look to continue their unbeaten run and secure a place in the semifinals. A draw would be enough to seal qualification, but the Blasters will step onto the pitch with clear intent to go for all three points and finish the group stage in style, as per a release from KBFC.

Head coach David Catala on the team's preparation and goals, "This is going to be a decisive game against Mumbai, with a place in the semifinals at stake. It's not going to be easy, so we need to stay sharp and make every moment count. The team has developed great fluidity in our attacking combinations, and we are comfortable keeping more of the ball. What impresses me most is how the players handle hold-up situations, staying composed, creating space, and making every move count. That balance between structure and creativity is what we will look to bring into this match as well," as quoted from a release by KBFC.

With six points from two matches, David Catala's men sit comfortably at the top of Group D. The team has played with purpose, control, and attacking flair, a reflection of Catala's evolving philosophy that has brought balance and belief to the squad. Spanish striker Koldo Obieta has been in red-hot form, scoring three goals in his first two appearances. The Blasters have also been rock solid at the back, with Juan Rodriguez and Bikash Yumnam forming a reliable defensive wall that has yet to be breached in the competition. Having scored four goals and kept two clean sheets, Kerala Blasters have been one of the standout teams of the tournament so far.

For Mumbai City FC, the upcoming match is a must-win encounter after their narrow defeat to Rajasthan United FC in the previous round. The Islanders currently sit second in the group with three points and need a victory, ideally by a healthy goal margin, to stay in contention for a semifinal spot. Anything less than a win would see them eliminated, which means Petr Kratky's side is expected to come out with full attacking intent against the Blasters in what promises to be an intense, high stakes battle at Fatorda.

With momentum on their side and a semifinal spot within touching distance, Kerala Blasters FC will aim to deliver another dominant performance and continue their Super Cup journey with belief, hunger, and purpose.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor