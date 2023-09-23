Kerala Blasters FC file complaint over alleged racial abuse during ISL clash against Bengaluru FC

New Delhi [India], September 23 : Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters FC on Friday expressed their deep disappointment and filed a complaint over the incident that occurred during their opening match against Bengaluru FC.

A Bengaluru FC winger had allegedly racially abused Aibanbha Dohling during the inaugural match of the ISL's 10th season at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on Thursday.

Kerala Blasters sought action from the authorities as well as Bengaluru FC.

"It has come to our attention that during the match, one of our players was subjected to a disrespectful gesture by a Bengaluru FC player. We want to make it abundantly clear that there is absolutely no room for racist and derogatory behaviour in our Club and in the sport. Racism, discrimination, and disrespectful actions have no place on the football pitch or anywhere else," Kerala Blasters said in a statement.

"We have filed an official complaint with the appropriate authorities, urging them to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident. We trust that the authorities will treat this matter with the utmost seriousness and take the necessary steps to address it appropriately. We also call upon our good colleagues at Bengaluru FC to take appropriate action," the statement added.

The game ended 2-1 in favour of Kerala Blasters.

