Kerala Blasters FC's Adrian Luna named player of the month for November

New Delhi [India], December 14 : Kerala Blasters FC captain Adrian Luna has won the Indian Super League (ISL) Player of the Month award for November 2023, a prize which is given to the best player in the ISL every month.

Luna bagged the award for the second straight month in the ISL. The voting criteria involve fan votes which contribute to 50 per cent of the total vote share, while the remaining 50 per cent comes from expert votes. Luna secured the award based on fans' votes cast between December 9th and December 11th. He secured three votes from the experts while acquiring 80 per cent fan votes, taking his total percentage to 55 per cent.

The 31-year-old edged past stiff competition from teammate Dimitrios Diamantakos, Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC and Jay Gupta of FC Goa.

Kerala Blasters FC played three matches in November, securing victories in two matches and drawing one match. They scored six goals in the process and conceded four times. Luna continued his fine performances with three assists in these games which earned him his well-deserved accolade.

Luna's all-round offensive performance has helped Kerala Blasters FC immensely so far this season. He created 12 chances and won eight fouls in the three matches that he was a part of in November. His numbers in these two metrics are also the highest in the ISL for November.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor