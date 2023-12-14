Kerala Blasters FC's Vibin Mohanan named emerging player of the month for November 2023

New Delhi [India], December 14 : Kerala Blasters FC midfielder Vibin Mohanan has been awarded the Emerging Player of the Month for November 2023 for his outstanding performances as the Blasters remained unbeaten that month in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The central midfielder faced stiff competition from FC Goa's Jay Gupta, who also received four 1st picks from the experts. In a close contest, Mohanan secured the award through countback, boasting two 2nd picks and two 3rd picks, while Jay had one 2nd pick and one 3rd pick. Mohanan became the second recipient of this award after Gupta in October.

The 20-year-old has been impressive at the centre of the park and has cemented his place in the team in the absence of Jeakson Singh. After returning from his training stint with the Greek first-division side OFI Crete during the pre-season, Mohanan was determined to make his mark this season.

"I felt that my technique has improved because the speed of the game is faster there (in Greece) than here so I feel I have improved my decision-making and control," Mohanan said as quoted by ISL.

The 20-year-old consistently featured for Kerala Blasters FC in every minute of play throughout November, establishing himself as a pivotal presence in each match. He displayed remarkable accuracy and maintained an 84.9% success rate in passing, executing 112 successful passes, including 18 successful long passesthe second-highest among outfield players during this period.

Mohanan's defensive capabilities were evident as he won possession 25 times, more than any other player in November, and triumphed in 13 duels.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor