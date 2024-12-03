Khalid Jamil praises team effort in Jamshedpur FC's 3-1 victory over Mohammedan Sporting

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], December 3 : Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil emphasized the collective efforts of his players as they secured a 3-1 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the Indian Super League (ISL), marking their return to winning form.

It was an end-to-end game on Monday in the opening half at the Furnace, with both teams having their opportunities to break the deadlock. However, Mohammed Sanan K opened the scoring for the hosts early in the second half with his right-footed screamer from the edge of the box.

Around the hour mark, Javier Siverio doubled the lead for Khalid Jamil's men, utilizing his sheer presence inside the opponent's box. Nigerian defender Stephen Eze scored the third goal for the Men of Steel in the 79th minute. Despite Mohammedan SC scoring a consolation goal courtesy of Mohammed Irshad, Jamshedpur FC managed to put an end to their three-match losing streak to register their fourth home win of the ISL 2024-25 season.

Jamil's men accrued an expected goals (xG) value of 3.49 against the Kolkata-based club, which is the highest by any team in a single game in the ongoing season.

"Everybody is working very hard. We must continue like this," the Indian head coach said in the post-match press conference, as quoted by ISL.

The Men of Steel displayed a promising performance on their home turf, having previously suffered a 5-1 defeat to Chennaiyin FC at the Furnace in November. Players like Javi Hernandez, Rei Tachikawa, Javier Siverio, and Sanan gelled up with each other from the opening minutes, orchestrating relentless attacking moves against the Mohammedan SC defense line.

"It's like a comeback. We get confidence because the performances in the last three matches weren't good," Jamil commented, as quoted by ISL.

"I saw Sanan's goal. Javi (Siverio) and (Stephen) Eze scored also. We got the three points, and that's most important," he further said.

Jamil commended his players' overall performances, as he believed their collective effort and fighting spirit played a pivotal role in securing a thumping victory over the Black and White Brigade.

Speaking in context, he said, "Everybody worked very hard. The players deserve the victory."

"All the players, Siverio, Javi (Hernandez), and Rei (Tachikawa), maintained good shape. Pratik (Chaudhari) and Albino (Gomes) also did well. Imran (Khan) and Sanan worked very hard. Sourav (Das), (Muhammad) Uvais, and Ashutosh (Mehta) did well. So it was a collective effort and it's because of the players," Jamil signed off.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor