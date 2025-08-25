Khalid Jamil's appointment as India Coach a matter of pride: AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 25 : All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey believes it is a matter of pride that an Indian becomes a coach for India's national team, reflecting on Khalid Jamil's appointment as head coach for the Indian Senior Men's National Team.

AIFF earlier this month confirmed the signing of Khalid Jamil for a two-year contract, with an option to extend for another year, as the head coach of the Indian Senior Men's National Team.

Jamil took charge of the national team on a full-time basis and began his first training camp on August 15 at the Dravid-Padukone Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.

"I believe that our top priority is to have confidence in ourselves. When an Indian becomes [Khalid Jamil] a coach for India's national team, it is a matter of pride for us," Kalyan Chaubey told the media.

Jamil's first assignment with the Blue Tigers will be the CAFA Nations Cup, where India will face hosts Tajikistan (August 29), Iran (September 1) and Afghanistan (September 4) in Group B. In the October FIFA Window, India will play two crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying matches against Singapore (October 9 and 14).

NA Haris, Vice-President AIFF on Khalid's appointment, believes that he will bring a significant difference in football for India.

"We have given an opportunity for an Indian coach to train the Indian players. Khalid Jamil has also been an Indian player. I am sure that we will bring a great difference in football in our country," Haris said.

Jamil, the first Indian to coach the men's national team since Savio Medeira in 2012, has extensive coaching experience in the Indian Super League and the I-League, managing clubs like Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, Aizawl FC, East Bengal FC, Mohun Bagan AC and Mumbai FC. He sensationally led Aizawl FC to the historic I-League title in 2016-17.

Haris believed that being a former Indian player, Jamil would connect much better with the locals, and his integrity would also be of great support for the Indian team.

"The connectivity will also be much better with the local Indians. He is connecting with Indians. His integrity would also be of great support for the Indian team. I think this will bring a greater change. I personally look at it that way. Because an Indian is involved with the Indian team, it would surely make a big difference for the players and for the entire atmosphere of football in our country," Haris added.

The 48-year-old's most recent spell with Jamshedpur FC saw the Red Miners reach the final of the Kalinga Super Cup 2025, and the semi-finals of the ISL Play-offs 2024-25 and the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. Jamil is a former India international with 15 caps to his name.

A midfielder, he made his debut in the 1997 SAFF Championship in Nepal, where India emerged champions. He was part of the Indian squads for the 2002 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the 2001 Merdeka Tournament. In his club playing career, Jamil won the National Football League, two Federation Cups and two IFA Shields with Mahindra United.

He also donned the shirts of Air India and Mumbai FC. In the Santosh Trophy, Jamil represented Maharashtra, with whom he won the title in 1999.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor