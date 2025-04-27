Kounde's late strike leaves Real Madrid gobsmacked as Barcelona lift Copa del Rey title with nail-biting 3-2 win

Seville [Spain], April 27 : A dramatic winner from an unlikely goal scorer, Jules Kounde, secured an enthralling 3-2 victory for FC Barcelona in an enchanting Copa del Rey final against their cut-throat rival Real Madrid on Saturday night at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

It was a record-extending 32nd title for Barca, a result of their relentless pursuit of glory despite trailing by one goal towards the end of the second half. After both teams stood on level terms at 2-2, Kounde produced a moment of magic, a strike that silenced the turbulent wave of white in the stands and stamped Barca's authority with an air of swagger.

In a game where fans sang their hearts out, acted as the 12th player, the fierce rivals fought right down to the wire for the coveted title, producing a spectacle for the spectators. It all started with Pedri breaking the deadlock in the 28th minute with a sublime curling strike outside the box, which flew past Thibaut Courtois, straight into the top corner.

Real Madrid retaliated in the second half with the introduction of Kylian Mbappe from the bench. Madrid started to grow into the game, shifting the power dynamics with high-paced combinations involving Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius was denied two clear-cut chances following stunning saves from Barca goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. However, moments later, Mbappe left his mark in the 70th minute by converting the free kick from the edge of the box and restoring parity.

Aurelien Tchouameni powered Los Blancos into the lead with a towering header from a corner seven minutes before Ferran Torres equalised in the 84th minute to force the game to extra time.

The game seemed destined to be decided in the penalty shootout, but Kounde had other plans in his mind. He latched on to a pass from Brahim Diaz and drilled the ball into the bottom corner from 25 yards to settle the game with a 116th-minute winner.

The 'El Clasico' ended on a sour note after Antonio Rudiger and Lucas Vazquez, who were on the bench after being substituted earlier, received red cards for dissent from the sidelines. Jude Bellingham was also flashed a red after the final whistle for unsportsmanlike conduct.

"It was a good time to give the fans something to cheer about. Let's enjoy it, but don't overdo it because the Champions League semifinals are coming up in a few days. Happy and tired. Without a doubt, it was the most physically demanding game I've played in my life. But we're a great team who never gives up. It tastes better that way, especially when it's Real Madrid in front of us," player of the match Ferran Torres told TVE as quoted from ESPN.

