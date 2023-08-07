La Liga: New season, new name, but same teams set to challenge (preview)

Madrid, Aug 7 The Spanish La Liga kicks off a new season under its fresh official name this weekend. Yet, the 'new' Liga EA Sports is expected to witness the same teams vying for the title, with FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid emerging as the principal contenders.

It, however, marks the dawn of a different era for the reigning champions, FC Barcelona. With seasoned players Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets exiting the club during the summer, the addition of Ilkay Gundogan, Oriol Romeu, and Inigo Martinez should ably fill the void.

Ousmane Dembele's surprising move to Paris Saint Germain raised eyebrows, and unless Barca secure another signing or Ansu Fati returns to form, their attacking strength, where Robert Lewandowski is about to turn 35, might falter.

Barcelona will play their fixtures in the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic while the Camp Nou undergoes renovation. The dynamics of playing before a reduced crowd and a running track surrounding the pitch will be intriguing to monitor.

As of this report, Real Madrid remain enmeshed in the perennial "Will Mbappe sign this summer?" saga. Whether the Frenchman joins or not could pivot their season's trajectory.

The summer witnessed significant departures including Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz, the latter unlikely to be missed. However, the exits of Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema will be felt.

Joselu's acquisition, a competent target man, contrasts with Benzema or Asensio's involvement in buildup play, rendering Madrid with seemingly fewer attacking alternatives.

This shift places heightened expectations on the Brazilian pair, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, who showed promising growth last season. Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham's arrival could usher in more goals from the midfield.

Bellingham's introduction hints at a transitional phase in Madrid's midfield. Players like Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Fede Valverde are poised for more prominent roles, nudging veterans Toni Kroos and Luka Modric down the order. Madrid's defense remains unchanged, with Dani Carvajal, the right back, emerging as the potential chink in their armour.

Atletico Madrid ride high on optimism, bolstered by their splendid performance in the latter half of the previous season. Javi Galan and Cesar Azpilicueta are anticipated to fortify their defense, while Rodrigo Riquelme and Samuel Lino could augment their offensive choices. The club's intent to part ways with Joao Felix by August end may pave the way for another striker to complement Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann.

Real Sociedad's impressive fourth-place finish last season resonates well, and even though they couldn't secure Alexander Sorloth, who joined Villarreal, Andre Silva seems a fitting substitute. Umar Sadiq's comeback after a knee injury will grant San Sebastian more versatility in attack, notwithstanding David Silva's compelled retirement.

Villarreal qualified for Europe commendably the previous season. However, numerous off-season exits, including the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Samuel Chukwueze, Gio Lo Celso, and Spanish international Pau Torres, implies a need for reconstruction. Thankfully, they have ample funds for the undertaking.

Sevilla's Europa League triumph under Jose Luis Mendilibar, combined with their escape from peril, solidified his heroic status. His straightforward approach is poised to see them vie for a top-six finish yet again.

Betis have been proactive. Acquisitions like Marc Roca and Isco have enriched their midfield, Hector Bellerin has returned to the right-back position, and Chadi Riad joins the defence from Barcelona's B-team. Much hinges on the fitness of playmaker Nabil Fekir.

Osasuna's preparation for their European return after two decades seems insufficient, especially with the departure of winger Eze Abde to Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Athletic Club Bilbao will pin hopes on Nico Williams and Oihan Sancet's growth. Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta's return to his maiden club might offer more equilibrium in the midfield.

Celta Vigo's prospects brightened with Rafa Benitez's appointment and retaining Gabri Veiga. But, with star player Iago Aspas inching closer to 36, time is not on his side.

Girona was impressive but will feel the departures of Oriol Romeu, Riquelme, and Taty Castellanos. Mallorca leans on savvy coach Javier Aguirre, Verdat Muriqi's goal-scoring prowess, and newcomer Cyle Larin for another mid-table finish.

Others may endure restless phases throughout the season. Getafe might bank on Jose Bordalas' less favoured defensive tactics for survival, while Rayo could struggle post coach Andoni Iraola's shift to Bournemouth and consequent player losses.

Cadiz's past struggles make them vulnerable, especially with departures like Theo Bondonga and Antony Lozano. Almeria seeks a dependable El Bilal Toure successor under new coach Vicente Moreno.

The promoted teams, Alaves, Las Palmas, and Granada, are up for challenges. While Alaves is on the hunt for attacking brilliance, Las Palmas has roped in defender Julian Araujo from Barcelona. Granada's wildcard might be coach Paco Lopez, remembered for his wonders at Levante.

A note for Valencia: once a prestigious club, now grappling with an investment-averse owner. A last-minute resurgence under Ruben Baraja narrowly saved them from relegation by a mere two points last season.

Departures like Edinson Cavani, Justin Kluivert, Toni Lato, Samuel Lino, and Nico Gonzalez, coupled with zero new signings, render their squad even more fragile. The Mestalla Stadium might witness a challenging year.

