La Liga: Real Madrid will be my last dugout, says coach Carlo Ancelotti

Madrid (Spain), Jan 2 Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed on Tuesday that he would not coach again when he leaves his current position at Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The 64-year-old signed a new contract at the end of December which will keep him at the club past his 67th birthday at the end of June 2026, and speaking to the press before his side's return to La Liga action against Mallorca, Ancelotti said he wasn't considering working anywhere else after that, although he didn't rule out staying longer in Madrid, reports Xinhua.

"It will be my last dugout, I can confirm that," he said, adding "2026 may or may not be the last year. I want to be a coach and I hope I can be one in 2027 and 2028. I like Madrid and I want to stay here."

"The fact that the club wants to continue with my work is valuable," he said about the new deal.

"The club has chosen to do it now because it is probably happy with the work we are doing and wants to continue. Success here is winning games and that is what we will try to do," explained Ancelotti, who was also asked about rumours linking him to the Brazilian national team.

The coach admitted contacts with the Brazilian FA, which made him "very honoured and proud," but insisted any move to Brazil "depended on the situation I had with Real Madrid."

"In the end, things are as I wanted: to stay here," he concluded.

During the press conference, Ancelotti again ruled out signing a central defender in January, despite long-term knee injuries suffered by Eder Militao and David Alaba.

