Lamine Yamal or Ousmane Dembele?: Rodri picks his Ballon d'Or 2025 winner

New Delhi [India], September 8 : Manchester City midfielder and last year's Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, on Sunday, picked his four contenders who can win the 2025 mega prize.

The 69th edition of the Ballon d'Or, football's most prestigious individual accolade, is scheduled on September 22 at the iconic Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

UEFA and Groupe Amaury have partnered since last year to co-organise the celebrated event. Presented annually by France Football since 1956, the Ballon d'Or is the most distinguished accolade a football player can receive, recognising exceptional talent and outstanding achievements on the pitch.

While talking to the media, the Spanish footballer picked FC Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal and midfielder Pedri & Paris Saint-Germain striker Ousmane Dembele, and midfielder Vitinha as the four players who can win the 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or award.

Speaking to the reporters, Rodri said, as quoted by Goal.com, "The Ballon d'Or is difficult. PSG has been the team of the season, and it would be hard not to give it to someone from that team. I'm happy for Luis Enrique. I'd like to see Lamine or Pedri win it for my affinity with them, but on sporting merit, Dembele or Vitinha."

In the 2024-25 football season, Ousmane Dembele had scored 34 goals in 51 games; on the other hand, Lamine Yamal had scored 18 goals in 55 matches across all competitions.

Men's Ballon d'Or nominees:

Here are the 30 nominees for the Men's Ballon d'Or, awarded to the best male footballer of the 2024-25 season.

Ousmane Dembele (PSG and France)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG and Italy)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid and England)

Desire Doue (PSG and France)

Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale and the Netherlands)

Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund and Guinea)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway)

Viktor Gyokeres (Arsenal and Sweden)

Achraf Hakimi (PSG and Morocco)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich and England)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG and Georgia)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona and Poland)

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool and Argentina)

Lautaro Martinez (Internazionale and Argentina)

Scott McTominay (Napoli and Scotland)

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid and France)

Nuno Mendes (PSG and Portugal)

João Neves (PSG and Portugal)

Pedri (FC Barcelona and Spain)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea and England)

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich and France)

Raphinha (Barcelona and Brazil)

Declan Rice (Arsenal and England)

Fabian Ruiz (PSG and Spain)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain)

Florian Wirtz (Liverpool and Spain)

Vitinha (PSG and Portugal)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid and Brazil)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool and the Netherlands)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt).

