Late equalizer secures 2-2 draw for Chelsea against Wrexham

California [USA], July 25 : Christopher Nkunku's first-half strike gave Chelsea the lead at Levi's Stadium, but a strong second-half performance from the League One team, capped by goals from Luke Bolton and Jack Marriott, threatened to upset the Blues.

Lesley Ugochukwu's late equalizer in the final ten minutes ensured Chelsea's first game of their USA tour ended in a 2-2 draw.

Robert Sanchez started in goal, with captain Reece James, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, and Levi Colwill in defense.

Maresca's system, known for its inverted full-backs, had James shift into midfield when in possession, partnering with Romeo Lavia. Carney Chukwuemeka and Christopher Nkunku played in more advanced central positions.

The first opportunity came in the fifth minute when Guiu used his strength to earn a free-kick from 20 yards out. James' curling effort then struck the outside of the post.

Although Chelsea controlled possession from the beginning, they initially found it challenging to break through Wrexham's solid defense.

The Blues created several dangerous set-pieces, with Guiu nearly reaching an Nkunku flick-on and Badiashile missing a clean connection when unmarked on another occasion.

Wrexham had to wait until the 29th minute for their first opportunity, but when it came, James McLean forced Sanchez into a fine save at his near post.

The opening goal came seven minutes later when George's long-range effort was blocked, allowing Guiu to control the ball and set up Nkunku, who expertly fired into the bottom corner to make it 1-0.

Guiu nearly assisted Nkunku for a second goal moments later after partially rounding the goalkeeper and passing to the French international. However, Wrexham's defense managed to intercept with a timely tackle.

At halftime, Maresca made ten substitutions, with Chukwuemeka being the only player to stay on the field. Academy graduate Josh Acheampong came on, and Wesley Fofana made his first appearance since June 2023.

Chelsea continued to dominate possession in the second half. Raheem Sterling forced a save at the near post, and Chukwuemeka fired over the bar within the first ten minutes.

However, Wrexham equalized just before the hour mark. Seb Revan delivered a cross from the left. While Ollie Palmer couldn't finish, Bolton was at the far post to score the equalizer.

Wrexham took a 2-1 lead with less than 20 minutes remaining when substitute Marriott won the ball back in Chelsea's half. After receiving the ball again, he sprinted to the edge of the area and curled a left-footed strike into the far bottom corner.

Marriott nearly made it 3-1 shortly after, sliding in to connect with Dobson's cross, but Lucas Bergstrom made a crucial save.

The equalizer came in the 82nd minute. A well-executed move ended with Armando Broja laying the ball back to Ugochukwu, who calmly side-footed it into the bottom corner from 12 yards out.

The Blues controlled the remainder of the match, with Acheampong coming close with a long-range shot. Ultimately, they had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Chelsea's next fixture is against Celtic on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.

