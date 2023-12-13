Lema takes charge of Mexico's Pumas

Mexico City, Dec 13 Gustavo Lema has been named manager of Pumas UNAM for the 2024 Liga MX season, the Mexico City club said.

The 55-year-old Argentine replaces Antonio Mohamed, who tendered his resignation after Sunday's defeat to Tigres UANL in the semifinals of the Liga MX Apertura tournament, reports Xinhua.

"I am very appreciative and committed to this," Lema told reporters. "I'm grateful for the generosity of Antonio because he was the one who pushed me to get to where I am today and to challenge myself."

Mohamed guided Pumas to 12 wins, six draws and 11 losses after taking charge of the club in March.

Lema has never managed a senior first-team outfit, having worked as an assistant under Mohamed at Pumas, Atletico Mineiro, Monterrey, Huracan and Celta Vita, among other clubs.

