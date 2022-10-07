Lionel Messi confirms Qatar edition of World Cup will be his last

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has given a huge verdict on his future in national colours. Messi on Thursday confirmed that the Qatar edition of the World Cup, which will be held in November-December, will be his last in his illustrious career.

Speaking to journalist Sebastián Vignolo, Messi said, “I don't know if we are the great candidates, but Argentina itself is always a candidate because of history, because of what it means. More now at the moment we arrived. But we are not the top favorites it seems to me. There are other teams that are above us today, but we are very close." When further asked by the reporter whether this World Cup will be his last, Messi replied saying, "Yes, surely yes."

The closest Messi had come to having his hands on the World Cup trophy was eight years back, when Argentina had reached the final for the first time in 24 years. I am counting down the days to the World Cup. There is a bit of anxiety and nerves at the same time. Wanting it to be now and the nerves that we are already there, what is going to happen. It's the last one, how is it going to go. We do not see the time that comes and on the other there is the shit of wanting us to do well,” he added. Argentina have been clubbed with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.