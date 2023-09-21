Lionel Messi suffers injury in Inter Miami’s 4-0 win against Toronto FC in MLS

Florida [USA], September 21 : Argentine superstar Lionel Messi suffered an injury in Inter Miami's 4-0 win against Toronto FC in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Thursday.

The Miami-based club started off well in the match and created plenty of chances in the initial minutes of the match.

In the 23rd minute of the game, Messi tried to make the first breakthrough for the home side but his right-footed shot from the six-yard box went high over the post.

But the first half was not in favour of Miami, since their star left-back Jordi Alba was forced to sub off after he received an injury.

According to GOAL, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi was also brought out of the stadium after the Argentine suffered a blow in the 37th minute of the game. Robert Taylor replaced the Argentine in the first half.

Just before the end of the first half Facundo Farias made the first breakthrough after his right-footed shot from the box got the back of the net.

The second goal came in the 54th minute when Taylor's shot outside the box passed through the opponent's goalkeeper and went from the bottom left corner of the post.

Benjamin Cremaschi gave Miami a three-goal lead after his shot took the bottom left corner of the post.

In the 87th minute, Taylor scored the last goal of the match from a different angle and put it in the high centre of the goal.

The game ended 4-0 in favour of Miami.

Miami will lock horns against Orlando in the upcoming match of the MLS on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor