Lionel Messi's India Visit Turns Messy As Chaos Erupts in Salt Lake Stadium

Lionel Messi's much awaited visit to Salt Lake Stadium was cut short due to a security issue. Fans were upset as he stayed only for a few minutes, didn't play or take any penalties, and many couldn't see him because of heavy VIP presence. Promises made weren't fulfilled, leaving people disappointed.

Moments after Lionel Messi emerged from the tunnel, the situation spiralled out of control. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who had arrived in Kolkata for the special event, along with former India captain Sourav Ganguly and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, were unable to be part of the programme as the event was cut short amid the chaos. Such was the situation that promoter Satadru Datta, organiser of the ‘GOAT Tour’, along with security personnel, had to whisk Messi away as the Salt Lake Stadium turned into a scene of political one-upmanship. Angry fans resort to vandalism at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, alleging poor management of the event. In Kolkata, Messi arrived at the airport at around 2:30 AM in the morning. Messi will jet off for Hyderabad, where the ‘GOAT Concert’ will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.