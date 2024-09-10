"Looks like I was right": Ralf Rangnick reaffirms his "open heart operation" stance on Manchester United

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Austria head coach Ralf Rangnick took a dig at his former side, Manchester United, by reaffirming his stance that he made two years ago about the club needing an "open heart operation."

In the 2021-22 season, Rangnick took charge of Manchester United on an interim basis after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked from his position as head coach. Even though Rangnick's stint lasted for six months, his time at the club was marked with various remarks he made about the players and the management.

During that season, when Manchester United endured a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool, Rangnick had said, "The good thing, one of the few, is it's crystal clear. You don't even need glasses to see the problems. Now it's only about how you can solve them. Not minor cosmetic things. This is an open-heart operation. If everyone realises this has to happen and works together, it doesn't need to take years."

Erik Ten Hag was named Rangnick's successor, and since then he has struggled to find consistency in results. In the ongoing season, Manchester United have struggled early and suffered two defeats in their opening three Premier League games.

As the Dutch manager looks to bounce back and pull a string of results in his favour, Rangnick reiterated the stance that he took two years ago.

"I probably made that statement when the season was almost over about two years ago," Rangnick recalled while speaking to TV2, as quoted from Goal.com.

"It is probably only two or three weeks since Erik ten Hag was asked the same thing. Then he said that I was right in my analysis. I don't know how many players they have signed since, but it looks like I was right." he added.

Manchester United began the 2024-25 season with a 1-0 win over Fulham. The Red Devils found themselves in turmoil after facing a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion. Their losing streak stretched to two after Liverpool outplayed them at Old Trafford and secured a 3-0 win.

Manchester United will look to return to winning ways as they gear up to face Southampton on Saturday.

