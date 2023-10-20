"Looks like surgery will be best thing": Liverpool FC coach Jurgen Klopp on Andy Robertson's injury

Liverpool [UK], October 20 : Ahead of the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton in the Premier League Round 9 match at Anfield in Liverpool on Saturday, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp talked about Andy Robertson's injury which he faced while captaining Scotland last week in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Spain.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Klopp was asked about Robertson's injury, to which he replied that the left-back would have to undergo surgery and would be out for a while.

"I think the decision we go towards [is] surgery. There was a little chance that he could try without. But after talking to pretty much all experts, it looks like surgery will be the best thing, especially in the long term, definitely. And that means he is out for a while," Jurgen Klopp said as quoted by Liverpool's official website.

The Liverpool head coach explained that shoulder surgery is not an easy one and the 29-year-old left-back can train pretty quickly again but not football-specific because one has to be careful.

"Don't know exactly how long but shoulder surgery is not an easy one. From my experience, you can train pretty quickly again but not football-specific because you have to be careful, challenges and all these kinds of things. So, yeah, [he] will be out for a while," Klopp added.

Klopp further stated that the Portuguese striker Diogo Jota was not injured and that he was suspended. Klopp continued that he will be available for the upcoming match.

"[Diogo] Jota was not injured, he was suspended. Diogo is available again if nobody tells me differently," he added.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Cody Gakpo has trained with the team and the decision to include him in the first eleven will be decided before the game.

"Cody trained once with the team, so we have to see how that goes for tomorrow," he stated.

"Stefan [Bajcetic] out, Thiago [Alcantara] out. Who else? Ben Doak from Scotland has a little muscle thing, so we have to see but is not available for the weekend. Luke Chambers trains today first time again after a little ligament issue. Conor Bradley is still out. That's it," he concluded.

Liverpool are coming into this match after a 2-2 draw against Brighton on October 8. Klopp's side is currently standing in fourth place in the Premier League standings with 17 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor