Maguire ready for new season: 'It was the toughest moment of my career, but I am excited for what is ahead'

California [USA], July 26 : Harry Maguire has stated that he has been assured of his place in Manchester United's future, expressing his desire to contribute to the club's success.

Despite a challenging season at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag's team ended on a high note by defeating Manchester City at Wembley to win the FA Cup.

Maguire, who was close to leaving the club last summer, made 22 Premier League appearances last season, during which United faced numerous defensive injuries.

The 31-year-old's season was cut short due to injury, causing him to miss the final games, including the FA Cup final and Euro 2024.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News, Maguire shared his optimism about the future, confirming that he remains a key part of the plans at Old Trafford.

"Unless the club tells me I'm up for sale or I'm not wanted there anymore," Maguire said, addressing rumours about his potential departure.

"Everything I've heard and the actions I've been shown by the club indicate that I'm part of the future. It's time to crack on and make this club successful again, challenging for the big trophies," he said.

Maguire also opened up about the injury issues that plagued the end of his season, causing him to miss the FA Cup final and England's run to the Euro 2024 final.

Speaking ahead of Manchester United's pre-season clash with Arsenal in Los Angeles on July 28 (kick-off 1 a.m.), the defender admitted to struggling mentally and described the past few months as the toughest of his career.

"It was a real tough moment in my career. It was probably the toughest moment in my career to date," Maguire said.

"To get myself into a position where all year I've worked hard to play at the end of the season and to play in these big games, cup finals, and then to go to the Euros and try to win the tournament for my country... I felt like I got myself in a great position physically and mentally to go and perform at the highest level, and to face the setback I did with the injury, it was a real tough moment for me."

Maguire is now looking forward to the new season at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag, who recently signed a new contract with the club until 2026.

Ten Hag's future as United's manager had been in doubt at the end of last season, but the club decided to retain the Dutchman, extending his contract by an additional two years.

"There was so much talk in the week leading up to the cup final. The media attention on the manager was really bad, but big credit to him and the way he handled it," he said.

"It was really impressive and for the lads to pull off a great performance, the manager and his staff had a big part to play in that cup final victory as well," added Maguire.

"Going into the summer, no-one knew what was happening, but the decision has been made now," noted Maguire.

"We've got new members of staff with Ruud [van Nistelrooy] and Rene [Hake]. Everyone is looking forward to the season and hopefully we make it a successful one," concluded Maguire.

